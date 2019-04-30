SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Big 12 coaches are discussing the implementation of a standardized conference-wide injury report, but they would prefer some type of national uniformity.

The Big 12 is among six FBS conferences holding spring meetings at the same resort hotel in Arizona this week. The American Football Coaches Association also met this week.

Introducing NFL-style injury reports to college football has become more likely in the past year as legal wagering on sporting events has become more prevalent. Still, it’s a long way from becoming a reality.

Currently, the sharing of information about injured players varies from school to school. A Supreme Court decision last year opened the door for states to implement sports gambling. Eight states have jumped in with some form of legal sports wagering.

Texas coach Tom Herman says the conference wants to be prepared for a national movement toward injury reports.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.