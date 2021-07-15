“The one thing with all of the stuff that’s gone on over the last 14 or 16 months that’s had an effect on me, our culture in our program is pretty much the same,” Gundy said at Big 12 media days. ”I think it’s all of us having the ability, and I include myself, to listen and be patient and think things through. Usually I wanted to make a decision now, we move this direction, this is what we do, that’s the way it is.”