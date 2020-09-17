— No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa. This game was initially scheduled last Saturday, but was postponed five days before that to allow the virus-affected Golden Hurricane more time to prepare for the season. Tulsa had multiple positive COVID-19 tests that led last month to a nine-day pause in workouts and limited the team to seven practices over a 17-day span. Oklahoma State hasn’t lost at home to the Golden Hurricane since 1951 — a span of 21 consecutive wins. The Cowboys have preseason AP All-America running back Chuba Hubbard (2,094 yards rushing and 21 TDs) and receiver Tylan Wallace, who had 53 catches for 903 yards and eight TDS in eight games before an ACL tear.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
One team still will not have played a game after this week: TCU, which postponed its scheduled Sept. 11 opener against SMU after a cluster of Horned Frogs players and team support staff tested positive for COVID-19. Their first scheduled game is now the Big 12 opener against Iowa State on Sept. 26. ... 0-3 vs. Sun Belt Conference teams, with opening losses by Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State. ... In the four opening weekend victories for the Big 12, No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 9 Texas and West Virginia won by an average margin of 50 points, and Texas Tech held on 35-33 over FCS team Houston Baptist.
PLAYER TO WATCH
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer enters his senior season with 7,742 yards passing, third in school history behind 2011 Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III (10,366) and Bryce Petty (8,195). Brewer can become only the second player in Baylor history to lead the team in passing four consecutive seasons. JJ Joe did that from 1990-93.
