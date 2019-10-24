AD

BEST MATCHUP

Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard vs. Iowa State defense. Hubbard is the nation’s rushing leader with 1,265 yards (180.9 yards per game) and 15 touchdowns. The Cyclones have allowed only 111 yards rushing per game, second in the Big 12, and a league-low five touchdowns. Only one running back has gained more than 58 yards against them, and that was 93 yards in a non-conference game. Hubbard had 22 yards on two carries last season against Iowa State, when the Cowboys still had Justice Hill, who was limited to 66 yards on 24 carries.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

No. 14 Baylor has a nine-game winning streak and at 7-0 has already matched its 2018 win total. The Bears, coming off an impressive win at Oklahoma State, have an open date before playing Oct. 31 against West Virginia, which also isn’t playing this weekend. ... Kansas State is home against No. 5 Oklahoma, the 27th time in school history the Wildcats have hosted a top-five team. They are 2-24 in those games, the last victory coming over No. 4 Texas in 2006. ... The Sooners, 7-0 for the first time since 2004, have won 22 consecutive true road games over the past years. That is the longest since their 25 in a row from 1953-58 under Bud Wilkinson. The next longest active streak is Clemson’s 10 in a row.

UPSET WATCH

Texas Tech is listed as a slight favorite at Kansas. The Red Raiders have won 19 of the 20 meetings between the two schools, including 12 in a row. But the Jayhawks are at home and still looking for their first Big 12 win or coach Les Miles after that big fourth quarter and near-upset against No. 15 Texas.

IMPACT PERFORMER

Jalen Hurts is certainly on pace for the opportunity to become the third transfer quarterback in three seasons to win a Heisman Trophy for Oklahoma. The dual-threat grad transfer from Alabama is averaging 397 total yards a game — 296.3 yards passing and 100.7 yards rushing per game. He has accounted for 30 touchdowns (20 passing, 10 rushing) with only three interceptions. He completed 16 of 17 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns last week in a lopsided win over West Virginia.

