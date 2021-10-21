Texas Tech (5-2, 2-2) will try to win consecutive Big 12 games for only the second time in five years, and first time under third-year coach Matt Wells. The Red Raiders play at Kansas State (3-3, 0-3), which has lost its last eight conference games. That is the school’s longest such streak since the Big 12 started in 1996. ... Iowa State RB Breece Hall has extended his Big 12 record to 18 consecutive games with a rushing TD, the longest active streak in the nation. ... Oklahoma has now had winning streaks of at least seven games in each of the last seven seasons. That broke a tie with the program-record six in a row by coach Bud Wilkinson’s teams from 1953-58. ... There are already three bowl-eligible Big 12 teams: No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 8 Oklahoma State and No. 20 Baylor. Texas Tech is the only team with a chance Saturday to join them.