Joens sets Big 12 mark, Iowa St women top Texas Tech 72-56

AMES, Iowa — Ashley Joens scored 22 points and became the Big 12 Conference all-time leader in games played, Emily Ryan had a double-double and No. 23 Iowa State rolled past Texas Tech 72-56 to close the regular season on Saturday.
Bailey Maupin scored 10 points for the Lady Raiders (18-13, 6-12), who are the eighth seed and will play ninth-seeded Kansas State on Wednesday.
Iowa State had four 3-pointers in a second quarter in which it shot 9 of 16, outscored the Lady Raiders 27-11 and led 43-24 at intermission. The lead got as high as 31 points in the third quarter and 32 in the fourth.
The Cyclones hit 10 3-pointers and were 16 of 17 from the foul line while outrebounding Texas Tech 45-29
The Lady Raiders shot 30%.
