Oklahoma graduate transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts was picked as the Big 12’s offensive newcomer of the year.
Hubbard has 1,936 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns this season, with 10 consecutive 100-yard games. Lynch has 10 1/2 sacks this season and is Baylor’s career leader with 19. Hurts has thrown for 3,347 yards with 31 touchdowns, and is the Big 12’s second-leading rusher with 1,217 yards and 18 TDs.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.