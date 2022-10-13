Big 12's last undefeated: No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU

A matchup of the Big 12’s only remaining undefeated, and highest-ranked teams. The winner will join idle No. 17 Kansas State at 3-0 atop the conference standings. Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders and TCU's Max Duggan are 1-2 in the league for total offense, passing yards and total touchdowns. It is the second undefeated matchup in a row for TCU, which beat No. 19 Kansas 38-31 last week. The Cowboys have won their last six games since losing to Baylor in last year’s Big 12 championship game. TCU has won six of its seven games since a 63-17 loss last November in Stillwater, when the Frogs were in the aftermath of coach Gary Patterson’s departure and Duggan was out because of a lingering foot injury.