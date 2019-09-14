TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M scored six times in the second quarter as they flattened Fort Valley State 57-20 Saturday night in their home opener, piling up 583 yards of offense.

The Rattlers (1-1) didn’t score until Davonn Kendrick found the end zone with less than two minutes remaining in the first quarter. The floodgates opened 35 seconds into the second quarter when Eddie Tillman capped a two-play drive with a 7-yard run.

Ryan Stanley fired three touchdown passes in the period — two to Azende Rey and the other to David Manigo. Resean McKay took over after halftime and threw two touchdown passes, both to Andrew Davis, in the second half.

Stanley completed 20 of 31 passes for 275 yards, McKay was 10 of 11 for 113 yards. George Webb led receivers with 106 yards on five catches, Manigo had seven catches for 100 yards.

Fort Valley State quarterback Slade Jarman was sacked six times for a loss of 35 yards and the Division-II Wildcats posted a minus-15 yards rushing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.