Big 3rd quarter carries No. 14 Maryland women by Pitt 87-63

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Abby Meyers scored 12 of her 23 points in Maryland’s 36-point third quarter and the No. 14 Terrapins rolled to an 87-63 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday to finish the Ft. Myers Tip-Off.
Maryland went 7 of 10 behind the arc and shot 55% in the second half.
Maliyah Johnson had 15 points for the Panthers (5-2), who only had one less 3-pointer but was outscored by 13 at the foul line where Maryland was 20 of 23.
Pitt, 1-2 in the tournament, also had 18 turnovers to 14 for Maryland but the Terrapins turned those into 22 points and the Panthers garnered just five points.
Despite going 2 of 11 behind the arc in the first half Maryland took a 33-26 lead as Pitt was just 3 of 10.
Both teams participate in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Pitt at home against Illinois Wednesday and Maryland at No. 7 Notre Dame on Thursday.
