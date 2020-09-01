UConn coach Geno Auriemma said he’s thrilled with the decision.
“We have the best women’s basketball fans in the nation in Connecticut and they’ll be excited to see UConn back in the Big East,” he said. “Continue wearing masks and taking necessary health and safety precautions so this tournament can take place in 2021.”
The tournament, which spent a decade in Hartford’s XL Center before the breakup of the old Big East in 2013, has been held for the past three seasons at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
The Mohegan Sun hosted all seven American Athletic Conference Tournaments while UConn was a member of that league. The Huskies never lost an AAC regular-season or tournament game.
