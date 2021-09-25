Tennessee Tech (0-3) outgained Eastern Illinois (1-4) 379-304 and controlled the ball for 36 minutes. However, The Golden Eagles committed four turnovers and were 4 for 15 on third down as the Eastern Illinois defense came up with several big plays. Jordan Miles had three of the Panthers’ five sacks and caused two fumbles and Jason Johnson had 16 tackles, nine solo.
The Panthers’ Otto Kuhns completed 15 of 26 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns, both to Deairious Smith, who had six receptions for 109 yards.
Martin was 26-for-38 passing for 315 yards and a touchdown for Tennessee Tech.
—-
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25