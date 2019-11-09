Joe Mancuso threw two TD passes and ran for 89 yards and two scores for the Spiders (5-5, 4-2).

After Awopetu’s kick-return score, Mancuso had a 25-yard TD run to pull Richmond even. Smith scored on a 25-yard run to regain the lead for the Wildcats, but Mancuso raced 35 yards for a TD to knot the score at 14 after one quarter.

AD

Mancuso put the Spiders up 21-14 with a 15-yard TD toss to Keyston Fuller just 1:36 into the second quarter. Barlee ripped off a 37-yard scoring run to tie the game at 21, but Mancuso and Fuller connected on a 4-yard score to send Richmond into the final quarter with a 28-21 lead.

AD

Smith evened the score at 28 with a 9-yard TD run with 11:45 left to play, setting up Ayo-Durojaiye’s game-winning score with just under 9 minutes remaining. Richmond punted four times and had a drive end with an interception in the second half. Smith hit 20 of 28 pass attempts for 235 yards.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD