Timmy Bleekrode’s 21-yard field goal was the only scoring in the third quarter, giving Furman a 17-7 lead. Adams’ second 1-yard TD run pulled the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-2) within 17-14 just 2 seconds into the final quarter. The Citadel was forced to punt and lost two fumbles on their next three possessions. Furman took a two-score lead with 3:36 left to play on Devin Abrams’ 1-yard TD run.
Roberto finished with 132 yards on 12 carries for the Paladins.
Adams completed 9 of 17 passes for 123 yards with one interception. He also ran for 118 yards on 35 carries.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25