NAU beats Idaho 87-76 in Big Sky Conference first round

BOISE, Idaho — Jalen Cole had 25 points in Northern Arizona’s 87-76 victory over Idaho on Saturday night in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

Cone shot 6 for 12 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Lumberjacks (10-22). Nik Mains scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 14, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds. Xavier Fuller shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.