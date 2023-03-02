Charleston Southern edges High Point in Big South Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Claudell Harris Jr. led Charleston Southern with 20 points and secured the victory with a jumper in the lane with 36 seconds remaining as the Buccaneers defeated High Point 72-70 on Wednesday in the Big South Conference Tournament.

Harris shot 7 for 21 and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Buccaneers (10-20). Tyeree Bryan scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. RJ Johnson shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points. The Buccaneers stopped a seven-game losing streak with the victory.