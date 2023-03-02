Charleston Southern edges High Point in Big South Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Claudell Harris Jr. led Charleston Southern with 20 points and secured the victory with a jumper in the lane with 36 seconds remaining as the Buccaneers defeated High Point 72-70 on Wednesday in the Big South Conference Tournament.
The Panthers (14-17) were led in scoring by Jaden House, who finished with 24 points. High Point also got 13 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks from Zach Austin.
Charleston Southern will play top-seeded UNC Asheville in the next round on Friday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.