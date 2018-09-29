HAMPTON, Va. — James Allen scored on a pick-six and returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown as Charleston Southern collected its first win by pillaging the Hampton Pirates, 48-14 in a nonconference game on Saturday afternoon.

Terrence Wilson broke free for a 68-yard score on the opening drive for the Buccaneers and Allen added his 16-yard interception return for a score to make it 14-0 after one quarter.

Bruce Dixon IV halved the Hampton deficit with a six-yard touchdown pass to Jadakis Bonds to start the second quarter, but Allen took the ensuing kickoff to the house to make it 21-7.

London Johnson threw a pair of touchdown passes for Charleston Southern (1-2), but threw a pick-six of his own in the second quarter.

The game is the first of what will become an annual rivalry. Hampton (1-3) left the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and is a Football Championship Subdivision Independent in football this season. All other Hampton sports are full-time members of the Big South Conference this season; football joins full time next fall.

