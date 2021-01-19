Referees issued a technical foul on Ferry in the second half. Afterward, he voiced his concerns about the officiating being “a little uneven or inconsistent.”
“I wasn’t ranting or raving, I wasn’t cursing,” Ferry said after the loss. “I thought there was a little sensitivity on that.”
The Big Ten said Ferry was reprimanded not for the technical foul but for his postgame comments.
“The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship,” the conference said in a statement. “Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.”
Penn State visits No. 22 Illinois on Tuesday night.
