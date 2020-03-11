Then there’s the beer vendor from Cincinnati, and do spare a thought for him. “It’s really a crusher,” Mark Foley said.

On one of the weirdest days in American sports, they all converged at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for one night, for two mere games Wednesday night — Minnesota-Northwestern, then Indiana-Nebraska — and that would be it. Through texts and calls and an arena announcement at halftime of the first game, they learned the Big Ten had followed the NCAA earlier Wednesday in closing the remainder of its games to the public in an attempt to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Weekend plans emptied out. Airline change fees got applied, or waived. Said Dean Miller, a 40-year Minnesota season-ticket-holder, “I’m going to the airport right now,” but he didn’t mean to fly. With the airline website crushed and down, he would go out there “to see if I can’t get a flight out tomorrow.”

Around the concourse they stood and walked. Here came some turtle logos and four Maryland fans, three alums, Big Ten tournament regulars.

“We were depressed after they said the NCAAs” would be played without fans in attendance, Steve Wah said, “and then we get the double banger.”

“We were all gonna go to St. Elmo’s Sunday night,” Stan Arnold said of the famed Indianapolis restaurant, “so now Steve and I are gonna go tomorrow.” He said their hotel had a cocktail called a pomegranate mule, and they headed out in search of a pomegranate mule.

“It’s gonna affect me,” said Foley, the beer vendor, a subcontractor from Cincinnati. “We paid for an Airbnb but now we’re stuck here until Sunday.” He even hoped to double-dip on Saturday with the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross event over at Lucas Oil Stadium, and now it all got scuttled.

“It’s really affecting me pretty bad,” he said, before he shouted out, again, “Cold beer!” “I work on commission,” he said, “so if I don’t sell any beer, I don’t make any money. I’m not hourly … I’ll finish my night out. Sell beer. You know what I mean? I’ve got to try to make the best of it.”

Other tournaments went likewise. The ACC and Big East tournaments also announced plans to bar or limit attendance. At the ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Tom Stevens, 48, brought his wife, 13-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son to watch his beloved North Carolina Tar Heels face Virginia Tech in Tuesday’s first round, along with thousands of other spectators at Greensboro Coliseum.

He and family took extra care to watch their hands thoroughly when using the arena restrooms and refrained from touching surfaces as much as possible, but mingling with fellow Tar Heels fans continued as normal in their section.

“I think our standpoint was if we were going to the game, we going to enjoy it,” said Stevens, adding he did notice some fans opting not to watch their hands after using the restroom. “I think we pointed up to somebody in the end zone seats sitting way up top, and my son was like, ‘What’s he doing up there?’ and my first thought was he’s self-quarantining.”

Stevens also has tickets to the NCAA tournament’s regional rounds in Houston, purchased well before the NCAA President Mark Emmert announced Wednesday the men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments will be conducted without fans.

Stevens indicated he’s still planning on making the trip to Houston.

“I think from our perspective, it still looks like a wait and see in terms of how large gatherings overall are going to affecting the populous,” Stevens said. “People were still getting together. The ACC was still holding the tournament. I don’t think that we felt that there was a tremendous amount of risk to us.

“A day later, you start to wonder, ‘Did we do the right thing?’”

At the Big Ten, three Michigan State fans stood together. “I think the frustrating thing is today we’re able to be here, and the circumstances might not change at all, and tomorrow we can’t be here.” He wondered why they didn’t go ahead evacuate the building for Wednesday night.

Next to him, Alex Waalkes, was the guy from Denver. “When I took off, everything was a go, and then when I landed …”

Just down the way, Jeffrey Latawiec, a Minnesota fan from Minneapolis at his first-ever Big Ten tournament, said, “They should have canceled it beforehand. I mean, like the Ivy League. You’ve got people probably here from all over the country.”

As a mild salve, he said, “My Mom saw me on TV already.”

Alicia Houser and Abby Thom, the juniors from Penn State, drove partway across the vast land and kept getting updates. Around Columbus, Ohio, they learned Penn State had closed down for three weeks. Then they checked into their Indianapolis hotel. “We were in the city about five minutes,” Thom said. Then they had news about the NCAA, the Big Ten.

“We rushed here just to try to see one game in the arena,” Houser said.

Next, they would turn around and go back.

“If there was any way they could have let us know this eight hours earlier,” said Matt Gierczak, who drove with two sons and a friend from up in Green Bay. “I get it. I get it. I understand the decision. I even agree with the decision.” He said he felt most for “vendors, facilities, cabdrivers, Uber drivers.”

“You don’t want my thoughts,” said Josh Bellcock, who drove with his 14-year old son, Brooks, and the grandparents all the way from Sac City, Iowa. Echoing a worry many had, he said, “And I don’t know how we’re going to get out of the hotel.” He thought they might stick around, go to Hickory, Ind., the famed “Hoosiers” site.

He pointed out Brooks’ grandfather near a ticket office then said, “Grandma’s getting her money back,” referring to the refund offered.

Around this woozy environment in this tepid concourse, there were Rutgers fans. They’ve just had a heady regular season, that arranged a first NCAA Tournament berth since 1991. They planned to watch their team Thursday at noon.

“I work for a pharmaceutical company,” Mike Valazza said, “so I know precautions are really important. At the end of the day we’re gonna get through this. I don’t know what it’s going to be like for these guys to play. It’s going to be like a scrimmage.”

Then he wondered aloud about the provision which will permit players’ next of kin into the games, and he said he might rummage around town because, well, “Can we find some players to adopt us for the game?”