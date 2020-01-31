Eight men’s and women’s teams qualify for the tournament, and the winners earn the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
This year’s tournaments will be March 10-11 at Long Beach State and March 12-14 at Honda Center, which has hosted since 2011.
In July, Cal State Bakersfield will join the Big West as the league’s 10th member.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.