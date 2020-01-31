ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Big West Conference Tournament has agreed to a two-year contract extension with Honda Center that will bring all the men’s and women’s games to the Anaheim venue through 2022.

Starting in 2021, the tournament will expand to four days to allow all events to be played in one building. Women’s first-round and quarterfinal games have rotated between Cal State Fullerton, Long Beach State and UC Irvine since 2013. Higher seeds hosted first-round games in 2011 and 2012 at campus sites.