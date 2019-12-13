Tray Hollowell had four 3-pointers to tie a career high with 17 points for Wofford (6-4). Messiah Jones also scored 17 points with Nathan Hoover adding 14 and Chevez Goodwin and Donovan Theme-Love 11 each with Theme-Love dishing eight assists.

Mason Zick led the Crusaders with 16 points.

The Terriers had season highs of 27 assists on 39 field goals along with 10 steals. The 112 points were the most scored by Wofford since also putting up 112 against The Citadel last January.

