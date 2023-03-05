Johnson, N. Colorado beat Portland State in Big Sky tourney

BOISE, Idaho — Matt Johnson led Northern Colorado with 22 points and Dalton Knecht sealed the victory with a layup with 56 seconds remaining as the Bears knocked off Portland State 84-80 on Saturday in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament.
Cameron Parker led the way for the Vikings (12-19) with 23 points, six rebounds and 10 assists. Jorell Saterfield added 14 points for Portland State. In addition, Hunter Woods had 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
Northern Colorado went into halftime ahead of Portland State 40-33. Johnson scored 13 points in the half. Kountz scored 16 points in the second half for Northern Colorado.
