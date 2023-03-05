Johnson, N. Colorado beat Portland State in Big Sky tourney

BOISE, Idaho — Matt Johnson led Northern Colorado with 22 points and Dalton Knecht sealed the victory with a layup with 56 seconds remaining as the Bears knocked off Portland State 84-80 on Saturday in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

Johnson was 6 of 13 shooting, including 5 for 9 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Bears (12-19). Knecht added 18 points while going 7 of 18 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the foul line, and they also had six rebounds. Daylen Kountz recorded 18 points and was 4 of 11 shooting and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line.