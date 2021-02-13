The Hoyas shot 54% in the first half and 50% in the second and made 11 of 22 from the arc while sinking 19 of 22 free throws. Butler shot 39% and were outrebounded 38-20.
The Hoyas were up 38-22 at halftime and led by as many as 25 in the second half.
The Hoyas evened the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Butler defeated Georgetown 63-55 on Jan. 6.
