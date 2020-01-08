Keaston Willis scored 16 points for the Cardinals (3-11, 0-3), including three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt. Those points pulled Incarnate Word to 69-66 with 25 seconds remaining, but the UIW losing streak stretched to four games. Marcus Larsson added 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Drew Lutz had 12 points and eight assists.

Dwight Murray Jr., the Cardinals’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 10 points per game, had 2 points. He shot 0-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Northwestern State plays McNeese State on the road on Saturday. Incarnate Word faces New Orleans at home on Saturday.

