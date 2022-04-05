Billmeier staying with Willard on new staff at Maryland

Billmeier was part of Willard’s staff at Seton Hall for 11 seasons. Willard became Maryland’s men’s basketball coach last month , and the school announced Tuesday that Billmeier would be an assistant for the Terrapins.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Assistant Grant Billmeier is staying with coach Kevin Willard and joining his new staff at Maryland.

A 2007 graduate of Seton Hall, Billmeier was an assistant on Willard’s staff from 2015-21. He was also director of basketball operations in 2013-14 and coordinator of basketball operations from 2010-13. He spent a year as an assistant coach at Fairleigh Dickinson in 2014-15.