Billmeier staying with Willard on new staff at Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Assistant Grant Billmeier is staying with coach Kevin Willard and joining his new staff at Maryland.
A 2007 graduate of Seton Hall, Billmeier was an assistant on Willard’s staff from 2015-21. He was also director of basketball operations in 2013-14 and coordinator of basketball operations from 2010-13. He spent a year as an assistant coach at Fairleigh Dickinson in 2014-15.
A native of Pennington, New Jersey, Billmeier played professionally in Germany and Portugal.
