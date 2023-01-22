Binghamton faces Maine on 4-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Binghamton Bearcats (8-10, 4-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (6-12, 0-5 America East) Bangor, Maine; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maine -3.5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton will try to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Maine. The Black Bears have gone 3-3 at home. Maine is fifth in the America East scoring 69.4 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Bearcats are 4-1 in America East play. Binghamton ranks sixth in the America East allowing 70.9 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gedi Juozapaitis is averaging 15.7 points for the Black Bears. Kellen Tynes is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

Jacob Falko is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bearcats. John McGriff is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 26.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

