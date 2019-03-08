No. 7 seed Binghamton (9-22, 5-11) vs. No. 2 seed Stony Brook (24-7, 12-4)

America East Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton is set to take on Stony Brook in the quarterfinals of the America East tournament. Stony Brook swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 6, when the Seawolves outshot Binghamton 48.6 percent to 35.4 percent and made seven more 3-pointers en route to an 85-59 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Binghamton has relied heavily on its seniors. Caleb Stewart, J.C. Show, Chancellor Barnard and Everson Davis have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 62 percent of all Bearcats points over the team’s last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Sam Sessoms has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last three games. Sessoms has accounted for 19 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Binghamton is 0-17 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 9-5 when scoring at least 65.

STREAK STATS: Binghamton has won its last three road games, scoring 77.3 points, while allowing 62.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Stony Brook gets to the line more often than any other America East team. The Seawolves have averaged 20.8 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.