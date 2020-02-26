Caldwell finished with 16 points, as did Tinsley, and Pierre Sarr added 11. Sarr led Binghamton (10-18, 4-11 America East Conference) with nine rebounds and Sessoms with six assists.
Brandon Horvath scored a career-high 23 points and had 19 rebounds for the Retrievers (14-15, 7-7), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Jackson added 20 points and Dimitrije Spasojevic 12.
The win edged Binghamton ahead of Maine for the final spot into the upcoming conference tournament. UMBC’s loss, coupled with Albany’s loss and a New Hampshire win has the three teams knotted for fourth place in the AEC.
The Bearcats doubled UMBC from behind the arc, making 14 3-pointers.
Binghamton finishes out the regular season against New Hampshire on the road on Saturday. Maryland-Baltimore County faces Maine on the road on Saturday.
