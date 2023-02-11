Binghamton hosts Albany (NY) following Harried's 23-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-20, 1-10 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (10-13, 6-4 America East) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Binghamton -6.5; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton hosts the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Armon Harried scored 23 points in Binghamton’s 66-64 win against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Bearcats are 6-5 on their home court. Binghamton averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 6- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Great Danes are 1-10 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dan Petcash averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Jacob Falko is averaging 13.2 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Jonathan Beagle is averaging 11.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Great Danes. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Great Danes: 1-9, averaging 67.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

