The Hawks have gone 1-1 against America East opponents. Hartford is fourth in the America East shooting 34.6% from deep. Jared Kimbrough paces the Hawks shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Falko is averaging 11.6 points for the Bearcats. Tyler Bertram is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.
David Shriver averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Williams is shooting 55.6% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.
Hawks: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.
