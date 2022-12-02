Binghamton hosts Stonehill following Zegarowski's 28-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-6) at Binghamton Bearcats (3-4)
The Skyhawks are 1-4 on the road. Stonehill is fifth in the NEC with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Andrew Sims averaging 3.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Falko is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Bearcats. John McGriff is averaging 10.3 points for Binghamton.
Sims is averaging 17 points for the Skyhawks. Zegarowski is averaging 14 points for Stonehill.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.