The Bearcats are 5-7 on their home court. Binghamton ranks fifth in the America East shooting 35.9% from downtown, led by Dan Petcash shooting 51.6% from 3-point range.
The Catamounts are 14-1 in America East play. Vermont has an 18-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Catamounts won the last meeting 82-51 on Feb. 10. Justin Mazzulla scored 13 points to help lead the Catamounts to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Falko is averaging 13.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. John McGriff is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.
Ryan Davis is shooting 58.9% and averaging 17.4 points for the Catamounts. Ben Shungu is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vermont.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.
Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.