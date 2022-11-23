Binghamton scores 6 in final 5.6 seconds to beat Columbia

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Jacob Falko had 24 points and Binghamton scored six points in the final 5.6 seconds to beat Columbia 81-79 on Wednesday.

Down 79-75, Falko sank a long 3-pointer to get within one point and John McGriff stole Columbia’s inbound pass. McGriff backed up to the 3-point line and made another 3 with 1.3 left, and Columbia’s heave at the buzzer hit hard off the backboard.