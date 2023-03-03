UMBC squares off against Binghamton in America East Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Binghamton Bearcats (12-17, 8-8 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (18-13, 8-8 America East) Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The UMBC Retrievers play in the America East Tournament against the Binghamton Bearcats. The Retrievers are 8-8 against America East opponents and 10-5 in non-conference play. UMBC has a 4-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bearcats are 8-8 against America East teams. Binghamton is fifth in the America East scoring 69.3 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colton Lawrence is scoring 12.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Retrievers. Jacob Boonyasith is averaging 10.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Jacob Falko is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bearcats. Armon Harried is averaging 12.7 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article