Binghamton visits Albany (NY) following Drumgoole's 29-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (7-10, 3-1 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-14, 1-4 America East) Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Albany (NY) -1; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts the Binghamton Bearcats after Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 29 points in Albany (NY)'s 74-67 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The Great Danes are 3-2 on their home court. Albany (NY) has a 4-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bearcats are 3-1 in conference games. Binghamton is fifth in the America East scoring 69.8 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

The Great Danes and Bearcats face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drumgoole is shooting 37.6% and averaging 15.3 points for the Great Danes. Da’Kquan Davis is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Jacob Falko is averaging 14.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Bearcats. Miles Gibson is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

