Binghamton visits UMass-Lowell after Hammond's 25-point showing

Binghamton Bearcats (12-13, 8-4 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (21-7, 8-5 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass-Lowell -11.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell faces the Binghamton Bearcats after Everette Hammond scored 25 points in UMass-Lowell’s 85-71 victory over the Bryant Bulldogs. The River Hawks have gone 13-0 in home games. UMass-Lowell leads the America East shooting 37.3% from deep, led by Max Brooks shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Bearcats are 8-4 against conference opponents. Binghamton is fifth in the America East giving up 70.7 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is averaging 12 points and 7.8 rebounds for the River Hawks. Hammond is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Jacob Falko is averaging 13.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Bearcats. Armon Harried is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

