DID YOU KNOW: Marist went 1-8 against non-conference schools last season. In those nine games, the Red Foxes gave up 65.8 points per game while scoring 56.2 per outing. Binghamton went 4-7 in non-conference play, averaging 67.8 points and allowing 79 per game in the process.
___
___
