Bishop and George Washington host American

American Eagles (6-2) at George Washington Colonials (5-3)
The Eagles are 4-2 on the road. American ranks fourth in the Patriot shooting 38.3% from downtown. Chris Gleaton paces the Eagles shooting 100% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bishop is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Colonials. Brendan Adams is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for George Washington.
Matt Rogers is shooting 63.5% and averaging 12.6 points for the Eagles. Geoff Sprouse is averaging 11.6 points for American.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.