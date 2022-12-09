Bishop and George Washington host American

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

American Eagles (6-2) at George Washington Colonials (5-3) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: George Washington takes on the American Eagles after James Bishop scored 26 points in George Washington’s 86-76 loss to the Radford Highlanders. The Colonials are 5-1 on their home court. George Washington averages 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Eagles are 4-2 on the road. American ranks fourth in the Patriot shooting 38.3% from downtown. Chris Gleaton paces the Eagles shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bishop is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Colonials. Brendan Adams is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for George Washington.

Matt Rogers is shooting 63.5% and averaging 12.6 points for the Eagles. Geoff Sprouse is averaging 11.6 points for American.

