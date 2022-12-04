Bishop and George Washington host Radford

George Washington Colonials (5-2) at Radford Highlanders (5-3)
The Colonials are 0-1 in road games. George Washington ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: DaQuan Smith is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Highlanders. Kenyon Giles is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Radford.
Bishop is averaging 21.7 points and 5.4 assists for the Colonials. Brendan Adams is averaging 17.7 points for George Washington.
