Adam Grant had 28 points for the Bulldogs (9-6, 1-1). Charles Pride added 13 points. Ikenna Ndugba had six rebounds.
Fairleigh Dickinson faces Sacred Heart at home on Thursday. Bryant plays Mount St. Mary’s at home next Saturday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.