Bishop leads George Washington against Davidson after 29-point performance

George Washington Colonials (15-14, 9-7 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (14-14, 7-9 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -8.5; over/under is 150 BOTTOM LINE: George Washington visits the Davidson Wildcats after James Bishop scored 29 points in George Washington’s 92-85 win against the La Salle Explorers.

The Wildcats have gone 7-7 at home. Davidson is seventh in the A-10 with 13.0 assists per game led by Foster Loyer averaging 4.5.

The Colonials are 9-7 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is 3-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyer is averaging 16 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Sam Mennenga is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Ricky Lindo Jr. is averaging 10.2 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Colonials. Bishop is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

