Bishop leads George Washington against New Hampshire after 25-point showing

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-2) at George Washington Colonials (3-2)
Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts the New Hampshire Wildcats after James Bishop scored 25 points in George Washington’s 75-70 loss to the UCSD Tritons.
George Washington finished 12-18 overall a season ago while going 8-5 at home. The Colonials shot 42.8% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.
New Hampshire finished 5-9 on the road and 15-13 overall a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 4.6 steals, 2.9 blocks and 8.6 turnovers per game last season.
