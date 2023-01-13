Bishop leads George Washington against Saint Louis after 26-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Louis Billikens (11-6, 3-1 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (8-8, 2-1 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts the Saint Louis Billikens after James Bishop scored 26 points in George Washington’s 81-73 win against the UMass Minutemen. The Colonials are 7-2 in home games. George Washington is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Billikens are 3-1 against conference opponents. Saint Louis leads the A-10 with 16.9 assists. Yuri Collins leads the Billikens with 10.9.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bishop is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Colonials. Brendan Adams is averaging 16.2 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Collins is averaging 12 points and 10.9 assists for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

