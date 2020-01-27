Rod Melton Jr. scored 14 points and made four assists for the Rattlers (6-12, 4-3), who finished shooting 39% (25 of 57). MJ Randolph had 13 points with four assists and four steals. Evins Desir scored 11 points and Nasir Core had 10.

Norfolk State matches up against NC A&T on the road on Saturday. Florida A&M takes on Bethune-Cookman at home on Saturday.

Spartans shot 58% in 1st half, 32% for Florida A&M