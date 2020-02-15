Jenkins finished with 21 points, three assists and two steals for the Knights (8-16, 6-7), while Bishop scored 11 with six rebounds. Elyjah Williams scored 14 and Xzavier Malone 12. Williams added seven boards.
AJ Bramah, who gave Robert Morris its final lead, led the Colonials (15-12, 11-3) with 17 points, including a perfect 7-for-7 at the free throw line. Charles Bain and Yannis Mendy each added 10 points.
Fairleigh Dickinson plays Central Connecticut on the road on Tuesday. Robert Morris faces St. Francis (Pa.) on the road on Tuesday.
