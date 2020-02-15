Robert Morris, which had won six in a row, grabbed a 71-70 lead on a pair of free throws with 8.4 seconds on the clock. FDU’s Jahlil Jenkins drove into the paint but his stair-stepper was well short of the hoop as it appeared a defender got a hand on it. The ball was batted off the glass in the scrum under the basket and Bishop sprang for it and dropped it through for the game-winner with 1.2 seconds on the clock.