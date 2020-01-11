Nate Garvey led Howard (2-15, 0-3) with 17 points on five 3-pointers and added five assists and three steals. The Bison have lost five consecutive games. Charles Williams added 14 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots while Wayne Bristol Jr. had 11 points.
Norfolk State plays Maryland Eastern Shore at home next Saturday. Howard matches up against South Carolina State at home on Monday.
