Andrew Robinson had 18 points for the Eagles (4-13, 0-2), who have lost seven straight. Dejuan Clayton added 12 points and Koby Thomas had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Norfolk State matches up against Howard on the road on Saturday. Coppin State matches up against Bethune-Cookman on the road on Saturday.

