Bishop scores 30 as George Washington defeats Coppin State

WASHINGTON — James Bishop scored 30 points as George Washington beat Coppin State 83-71 on Tuesday night.
Sam Sessoms led the Eagles (4-9) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Daniel Titus added 16 points and two steals for Coppin State. In addition, Nendah Tarke finished with 15 points and three steals.
George Washington held a 34-32 halftime lead. Bishop scored 21 points in the second half.
