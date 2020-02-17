Koby Thomas had 15 points for the Eagles (8-20, 4-9). Andrew Robinson added 14 points. Dejuan Clayton had 13 points.
The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Eagles on the season. Norfolk State defeated Coppin State 82-59 on Jan. 6. Norfolk State takes on Florida A&M on the road on Saturday. Coppin State plays Delaware State at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.