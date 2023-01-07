Bishop's 26 help George Washington down UMass 81-73

WASHINGTON — James Bishop’s 26 points helped George Washington defeat Massachusetts 81-73 on Saturday.
RJ Luis led the way for the Minutemen (10-5, 1-2) with 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. UMass also got 13 points and two steals from T.J. Weeks. In addition, Noah Fernandes had 13 points, six assists and three steals.
George Washington took the lead with 11:52 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 40-26 at halftime, with Bishop racking up 15 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.